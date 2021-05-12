[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The four parochial high schools in the Roman Catholic Diocese of Arlington will hold in-person graduation ceremonies for students, diocese officials said on May 12.
“Our high-school graduates have great cause for celebration,” Bishop Michael Burbidge said. “They faced the unprecedented challenges of the year with faithful, hopeful resolve, and their charitable leadership as members of the graduating class helped our schools make history.”
Graduation ceremonies will be held on the football fields at each school in order to maximize possible attendance. Each student will be permitted to invite four guests to join them.
The planned schedule:
• Bishop Ireton High School: Thursday, May 27 at 10 a.m. • Saint John Paul the Great Catholic High School: Friday, May 28 at 10:30 a.m. • Bishop O’Connell High School: Thursday, June 3 at noon. • St. Paul VI Catholic High School: Sunday, June 6 at 9 a.m.
All four high schools had reopened for classes last September with the option of in-person or “virtual” classes, and all four schools plan full-time in-person instruction in the fall.
In remarks, Burbidge thanked the teachers and staff of the high schools “for all they have done and continue to do” to support students during the pandemic.