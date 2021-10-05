[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Pop-quiz time once again: Which racial or ethnic group saw the largest population growth, in raw numbers, in Arlington between the 2010 and 2020 federal censuses?
Turns out it was those describing themselves in the census as Asian who saw the biggest bump up, with an increase of 7,473 residents (up 37.8 percent) from 2010 to 2020, according to data reported by county staff to County Board members.
Overall, the county’s population grew 14.9 percent from 2010 to an official count of 238,643. That growth rate in Arlington, fueled largely by increasing urbanization and infill development, was more than twice the national average of 7.1 percent.
The bump of nearly 15 percent was the largest census-to-census increase in percentage terms since the 1950s, when the growth rate at the height of the Baby Boom era was recorded at 20.6 percent in the 1960 census. In other 10-year periods from 1960 to 2010, rates of Arlington population growth ranged from 6.7 percent to 12 percent – with the period from 1970 to 1980 being the outlier, with a population decline of 12.4 percent.
After the Asian population, the largest increase in raw numbers came from those in Arlington describing themselves to 2020 census-takers as of two or more races (up 6,900); white (up 6,692) and Hispanic (up 5,980, marking a turnaround from the decline in Latino population that had been reported in the 2010 federal census).
The average Arlington household size ticked up ever so slightly from 2010 to 2020, rising from 2.12 to 2.14 – the first increase in the post-World War II era, based on preliminary data that will be finalized later.