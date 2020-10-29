U.S. Census Bureau officials have pegged the final response rate among Arlington residents to the 2020 Census at 99.98 percent, in line with the national average.
But it took some follow-up to make it happen.
The final self-response rate among Arlington households of 76.5 percent represented an increase from 73.3 percent a decade ago, but put Arlington toward the bottom of Northern Virginia localities. Self-response rates were 82.5 percent in Falls Church, 82.3 percent in Loudoun County, 80.8 percent in Fairfax County and 76.9 percent in Prince William County. Among major Northern Virginia localities, only Alexandria (73.7 percent) ranked below Arlington.
The figures represent households that replied to Census Bureau questionnaires by mail, online or over the phone. Census Bureau personnel were dispatched to non-responding households in an attempt to reach the remainder.
Statewide, the self-response rate of 67 percent for 2020 was up slightly from 66.5 percent in 2010.
Census Bureau officials say that despite the pandemic, they hope to have initial results released “as close as possible” to the statutory deadline of Dec. 31.
The first federal census – which also was the first comprehensive national census by any country – was conducted during a nine-month period beginning in August 1790, carried out by U.S. marshals. It determined that the population of the fledgling nation was about 3.9 million, with Virginia the most populous state at just under 750,000, although its borders then included all of modern-day West Virginia plus large tracts of present-day Kentucky.
