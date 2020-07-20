Arlington households that have not yet responded to U.S. Census Bureau entreaties soon will find themselves visited by census enumerators.
County officials say they expect that Census Bureau personnel will be in the community starting in late July – several weeks before the national launch – to attempt to garner information from the roughly 27,000 Arlington households that have not completed census forms.
Census-takers will carry official ID, will wear masks and will maintain other public-health protocols during interactions with residents. If no one is home when a census-taker visits, materials will be left explaining how to provide information.
The effort is expected to continue for about six weeks.
The Arlington area was one of 12 across the nation selected for a “soft launch” of enumeration efforts leading up to the national launch on Aug. 11.
This is the 24th national decennial census; the first was conducted in 1790.
