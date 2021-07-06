[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Arlington County government will host a special event to celebrate the opening of the new Lubber Run Community Center on Friday, July 9 from 5 to 8 p.m.
The center was rebuilt on its existing site, 300 North Park Drive. The celebration will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony followed by a block party with indoor and outdoor events.
The event will be held rain or shine. Masks will be required for those indoors.
The original Lubber Run center, which dates to the 1950s, was the oldest community center in Arlington prior to its demolition.