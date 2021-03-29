[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The activist group Our Revolution Arlington has endorsed Karishma Mehta’s bid to unseat Del. Alfonso Lopez (D-Arlington-Fairfax) in the June 8 Democratic primary.
“We firmly believe that Karishma best represents Our Revolution Arlington’s values and hopes for a better, more equitable commonwealth, and we hope to get to vote for her again in the November general election,” the organization’s steering committee said on March 28.
The organization pointed to the challenger’s support for the Green New Deal for Virginia, single-payer healthcare, “slashing police budgets and re-investing those resources into securing people’s basic needs,” repealing right-to-work laws and other “transformative policy proposals.”
