In a race that most likely was over before it began, Democrat Takis Karantonis won an easy victory to continue his County Board service for four more years.
Karantonis, who was elected to the County Board in a mid-2020 special election, received 50,286 votes, or 60.1 percent of the total, according to results reported by the Virginia Department of Elections Tuesday night.
His three independent challengers split most of the remainder:
* Audrey Clement, a perennial candidate, won 15,341 votes, or 18.3 percent, despite (or perhaps because of) Washington Post reporting that took aim at her truthrulness in providing them her correct age, a late-in-election-season contretemps.
* Mike Cantwell, the Yorktown Civic Association president who presented a moderate, neighborhood-focused image throughout the campaign, won 11,568 votes, or 13.8 percent.
* Adam Theo, like Cantwell a first-time candidate but unlike him a Libertarian-leaning independent, won 4,734 votes, or 5.7 percent, a last-place showing that may hurt his announced desire to use the 2021 election as a springboard to run again in 2022.
A total of 1,721 voters liked none of the options on the table and wrote in alternates that comprised 2.1 percent of the vote.
The size of the Karantonis victory means it wouldn't have mattered had Arlington County Board members this year approved a change to "instant-runoff" voting for County Board elections. The 2021 race potentially could be the last run under the longstanding winner-take-all process, although given the dominance of Democrats in Arlington, any change likely would have little to no impact on general-election results.