Pending the outcome of the current public-health situation, the Arlington Chamber of Commerce is planning on holding its annual State of the County and Public-Safety Awards on Tuesday, June 16 at the Sheraton Pentagon City Hotel.
The breakfast program will feature remarks by County Board Chairman Libby Garvey, and honor outstanding service among those in the county police, fire, sheriff’s and emergency-communications departments.
The cost is $50 for Chamber members, $70 for others. For tickets and information, call (703) 525-2400 or see the Website at www.arlingtonchamber.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.