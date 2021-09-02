[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Northern Virginia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is hosting a kickoff of Hispanic Heritage Month with an event on Wednesday, Sept. 15 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
“It has been declared ‘Mojito Night’ – let’s have fun again,” organizers said of the event, which will feature Latin jazz music by guitarist/composer Tito Dorian, food, a cash bar and networking.
The event is being presented in conjunction with the Central Fairfax Chamber of Commerce, and will be held at Inca Social Restaurant, 2670 Avenir Place in Vienna.
Registration is required; for information,see the Website at www.novahispanichamber.org.