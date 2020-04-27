The Arlington Chamber of Commerce is pressing government officials to jump-start the return of meetings held by Arlington advisory boards and commissions.
Getting those meetings going again “will allow Arlington to continue to make progress,” said Scott Pedowitz, the business organization’s government-affairs director, who pressed for ramping up efforts to hold “virtual” meetings where allowed under Virginia law.
It’s on the drawing board, County Board Chairman Libby Garvey responded.
“We’re working on it,” she said.
Board member Christian Dorsey said members of advisory panels were “champing at the bit” to get back so some semblance of normal routine, even if it likely has to be done online rather than in person. Some bodies, like the Fiscal Affairs Advisory Commission, have been meeting member-to-member (albeit not face-to-face) in order to fashion feedback for the county government on issues within their bailiwicks.
“They have been finding ways to creatively perform great service,” Dorsey said.
Pedowitz’s remarks appeared, in part, an effort to keep the pipeline of development projects moving through the government review process. But another speaker, vocal civic activist Jim Hurysz, took the opposite tack – Hurysz suggested a moratorium on development until the full impacts of the COVID-19 virus and economic fallout were better known.
The County Board’s April 25 session was the first monthly meeting held since the General Assembly granted localities more leeway in meeting electronically. In March, the meeting was held as usual in the board room, albeit under social-distancing rules and with many staff and several board members calling in from remote locations.
“We are trying to hold this meeting as much like we usually do as we can,” Garvey said at the start of the April 25 meeting, at which board members voted 4-0 to certify that the actions under consideration were covered by the emergency regulations approved by the General Assembly three days before.
