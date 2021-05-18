Change-of-command ceremony salutes outgoing leader, welcomes new

[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
When she assumed the post of garrison commander at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall three years ago, U.S. Army Col. Kimberly Peeples was expecting a two-year tour of duty followed by her next posting.
But the pandemic, which has upended so many things, resulted in a three-year tenure for Peeples, a Corps of Engineers officer.
But on May 6 – about 37 months after her arrival – Peeples relinquished command to U.S. Army Col. David Bowling.
The ceremony, held at historic Conmy Hall on the Fort Myer portion of the Army-Marine base, was presided over by U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Omar Jones IV (commanding general of the U.S. Army Military District of Washington) and David Tindoll Jr., director of the U.S. Army Installation Management Command.
Bowling, a Special Forces officer, most recently was posted to the National Counterterrorism Center. He becomes the 106th garrison commander, part of a line dating back to the Civil War when Fort Whipple (later renamed Fort Myer) was established on the site. It was one of a ring of forts designed to protect the nation’s capital from Confederate attack.
These days, Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall is home to the U.S. Army Band and 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment (Old Guard), and provides housing to some of the nation’s most senior military personnel. The base provides security for the adjacent Arlington National Cemetery.
The commanding officer’s job includes not only Fort Myer and Henderson Hall in Arlington, but also Fort McNair in the District of Columbia.
Back in the spring of 2019, Peeples was the guest speaker at the annual dinner of the Arlington County Civic Federation, where she discussed her first year on the job.
“It’s just a great assignment,” she said then. “I just love this deep history – I am very aware of this history every single day.”
Since the terrorist attacks of 2001, military installations in the Washington area have worked to collaborate with local jurisdictions on a variety of planning exercises, she said then.
“We take great pride in being a good neighbor – we love the great working relationships we’ve had,” said Peeples, a graduate of the United States Military Academy, University of Washington and U.S. Army War College.
Prior to her posting at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Peeples commanded the U.S. Army garrison in Carlisle, Pa., and was deployed overseas to Iraq and Bosnia. She also served in the White House Military Office.
Her next assignment is as commander of the Great Lakes and Ohio River Division of the Army Corps of Engineers, based in Cincinnati.