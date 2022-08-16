The Arlington County Treasurer’s Office will be sending out approximately 50,000 fewer car-tax bills this year, and for a many people, that will mean – hooray! – no tax is owed for the year.
Arlington County Board members as part of their annual budget process eliminated the $33-per-vehicle decal fee (the name being a remnant of when vehicle owners put decals on their windshield to signify payment).
Previously, the administrative fee was paid on every vehicle, even those assessed at less than $3,000 and therefore not owing any tax.
About 20,000 vehicles will thus have nothing owed on them, and the treasurer’s office has decided not to send notices to them.
An additional 30,000 county residents who own two or more vehicles under the same name will see their billing information consolidated into a single mailing in order to achieve “significant savings on paper and postage,” Treasurer Carla de la Pava said in an Aug. 15 letter that is accompanying tax bills.
(For technical reasons, about 1,000 households will continue to receive separate bills.)
The treasurer’s office – which collects the taxes, but doesn’t set tax rates – plans to offer paperless-billing options in the future, and “if you have ideas for how I may better serve you, I welcome your feedback,” wrote de la Pava.
As part of the fiscal 2023 budget process in the spring, County Board members voted to cut the taxable portion of a vehicle’s value from 100 percent to 88 percent, an effort to combat the very unusual situation that has seen prices of used vehicles rise substantially in recent years.
As part of a state subsidy program, there is 100-percent relief on taxes owed on the first $3,000 of the value of vehicles used for non-work-related activities, and 28-percent relief for valuations between $3,000 and $20,000.
An an example: A vehicle (in this case a 2014 Subaru Forester) assessed at $12,975 would have taxes assessed on $11,418 of the value when counting the 12-percent discount. The total bill would be $570.90 at the current tax rate of $5 per $100 valuation, of which $267.85 would be covered by the state subsidy, leaving a bill of $303.05 for the vehicle owner to pay.
(Clean-fuel vehicles also receive rebates, but at a different rate.)
Car-tax bills are slated to arrive in the mail in coming days, and are due by Oct. 5. De la Pava encouraged those who have not signed up for the Customer Assessment and Payment Portal, or CAPP, to do so. There, they can manage accounts for taxes, utilities and pet licenses online.
“CAPP is one of the most visited county-government Websites, with nearly 1 million pages viewed last year alone,” de la Pava said, noting that residents paid nearly $387 million in local taxes and fees through the system in 2021.
For information, see the Website at capp.arlingtonva.us.
