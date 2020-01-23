Arlington County Board members on Jan. 25 are expected to approve procedural matters that will pave the way for Army Navy Country Club to renovate its swimming areas and construct a new poolhouse.
The club’s leadership aims to bring facilities up to current health-code and Americans with Disabilities Act requirements, while also creating a more comfortable and functional facility, county staff said in recommending approval.
The new pool complex is not expected to translate into an increase in membership, Army Navy officials told County Board members.
Leadership of the club in December submitted design plans for the project to county officials. The approval slated for Saturday would give the club three years to start construction; and delay beyond that period would require starting the process anew.
The club has been in operation since 1924, pre-dating by six years the Arlington government’s first zoning ordinance and by 37 years the government’s first General Land Use Plan.
In 1985, county officials approved construction of new covered tennis courts, and in 2010 authorized construction of a new clubhouse and parking lot, along with relocation of several tennis courts.
The country club is bounded by the Green Valley, Columbia Heights and Arlington View single-family neighborhoods.
