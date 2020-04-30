Arlington homeowners will be paying more for both water-and-sewer service and trash collection starting July 1, under the budget adopted April 30 by the Arlington County Board.
In both cases, the increases help to ensure that the county government recoups 100 percent of its costs of providing services.
The trash/recycling fee will rise from $306 per year to $319 per year to households that participate in the government’s collection. That includes most single-family homes in the county.
The water fee will increase from $4.70 to $4.91 per 1,000 gallons while the sewer rate will increase from $9.10 to $9.29 per 1,000 gallons.
[thumbdown][thumbdown] I am sick and tired of our taxes going up while our quality of life goes down do to tax-borrow-spend Democrats and their Media Enablers.
