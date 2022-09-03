A 26-year-old Falls Church woman has been charged in connection with a chain-reaction incident that left a 62-year-old Maryland man dead in the Seven Corners area.
Following investigation, Fairfax police charged Yansi Martinez Gonzalez with reckless driving and driving without a license in connection with the Aug. 18 incident, police said.
The incident occurred at 8:38 a.m. According to Fairfax police, Martinez Gonzalez made an improper lane change from the left lane of Wilson Boulevard in Seven Corners, hitting the side of a Volkwagen Jetta that also was traveling northbound.
According to police, the collision forced the Volkwagen off the roadway and into a parking lot in the 6200 block of Arlington Arlington Boulevard, where the victim – Albert Sweat – was walking. Sweat was transported to a local hospital but died of his injuries.
Based on initial investigation, detectives do not believe drugs or alcohol were involved. None of the drivers or passengers of the vehicles received injuries.
Martinez Gonzalez was released on a summons and has been scheduled to appear in court.
The Aug. 18 incident marked the 13th pedestrian-related fatality in Fairfax County for 2022. During the same period in 2021, there had been 10 such fatalities.
