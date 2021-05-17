[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Its presentation was due to the pandemic, but Arlington Circuit Court Chief Judge William Newman Jr. on May 11 was honored with the 2019 Harry L. Carrico Outstanding Career Service Award by the Judicial Council of Virginia.
The award is presented annually to a Virginia jurist who has demonstrated exceptional leadership in court administration while exhibiting the traits of integrity, honest, courtesy, impartiality and wisdom.
A 1977 graduate of the Catholic University of America law school, Judge Newman was elected by the General Assembly to the Circuit Court in 1993, and has served as chief judge since 2003. Prior to taking the bench, he was in private practice and also served on the Arlington County Board, chairing it in 1991.
Judge Newman has served as a member of the Virginia Criminal Sentencing Commission and Commission on Virginia Courts in the 21st Century, and has chaired the Judicial Inquiry and Review Commission. For more than 25 years, he has been a part of the faculty for the Virginia State Bar Professionalism Courses for lawyers and law students. He also founded, and currently serves as chairman-emeritus of, the Arlington Community Foundation.
The award was named in honor of Harry L. Carrico, the longest serving chief justice and longest serving member of the Supreme Court of Virginia.
Also honored on May 11 was Judge Everett Martin Jr. of the Fourth Judicial Circuit in Hampton Roads, who received the 2020 award.