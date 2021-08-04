[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Encore Creativity for Older Adults will host a fall installment of its Sentimental Journey Singers program, a chorus for individuals who have been diagnosed with early or beginning moderate Alzheimer’s and other memory impairments.
Participants will rehearse beginning in September on Wednesdays from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Community of Faith United Methodist Church in Herndon. Familiar holiday music and classic favorites such as “Happy Together” and “Route 66” will be learned, along with vocal-technique skills.
“Alzheimer’s is a very lonely disease,” said Jeanne Kelly, founder and artistic director of Encore Creativity. “It’s usually you and your caregiver, so when these singers come out every week, the social interaction means a lot to them. The experience will offer teamwork, confidence, a lot of fun and incredible joy.”
Tuition for 15 weeks of rehearsal under a professional conductor is $190; the program will culminate in a December concert for the community. Auditions are not required, and care partners are invited to sing, as well.
In addition to the Northern Virginia program, a new Sentimental Journey Singers program will be held in Bethesda, with rehearsals Mondays at 10 a.m. at Strathmore Music Center.
For information, see the Website at www.encorecreativity.org.