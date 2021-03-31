[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Approximately 5,000 grocery workers in and around the Arlington community recently received gift bags from Grace Community Church, part of the congregation’s efforts to thank those supporting the region during the COVID pandemic.
“Grocery-store workers are the unsung heroes in this fight,” church leaders said, after assembling 75 volunteers to put together the thousands of gift bags.
“We are so excited to be part of this operation and to just show a little bit of appreciation to everything you’ve been doing.” Anna Maia, director of compassion and justice at the church.
The employees – working at 60 grocery stores in the region, received a gift card, kind bars, lip balm and a button reading “essential” to show they are appreciated.
To view a video of the effort, see the Website at https://vimeo.com/530420306. For information on Grace Community Church, see the Website at www.trygrace.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.