[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Arlington Friends of Urban Agriculture advocacy group has bestowed its annual Golden Radish Award on St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church.
The annual award celebrates those who work to support urban agriculture and social-safety-net efforts in the community. It was presented during the Friends of Urban Agriculture’s annual meeting, held online on Dec. 15.
The church and its parishioners grew and donated a record 3,694 pounds of vegetables during the 2021 growing season, easily surpassing the previous record of 3,011 pounds achieved in 2019.
The church’s efforts are part of the Plot Against Hunger initiative, using available spaces in the county to grow fresh produce for those in need. The initiative, which began under the Arlington Food Assistance Center in 2007 and in 2021 transitioned to Friends of Urban Agriculture sponsorship, has resulted in more than 600,000 pounds of food being grown for those in need.
In receiving the award, church leaders offered their thanks to Ted and Anne Edwards and Dave and Doris Smith for spearheading the effort.
“Their gardening expertise, as well as their leadership, enabled volunteers of all experience levels and ages to participate in this important ministry,” church officials said. “We are also grateful to Dr. Susan Agolini for coordinating Marymount University student-volunteers and to Becky Halbe for helping to distribute the produce through Rock Spring Congregational United Church of Christ.”
For information on the church’s efforts, see the Website https://standrewsarlington.org/garden-of-hope.
The Golden Radish Award was first bestowed in 2018. Recipients have included Powen Lee of the Arlington Food Assistance Center and Kirsten Conrad of Virginia Cooperative Extension.
For information on Friends of Urban Agriculture, see the Website at https://arlingtonurbanag.org.