Consideration of proposed exterior alterations to an historic building in Green Valley could be back on the table next month, once the community’s civic association has had the opportunity to consider and weigh in on the project.
The Historical Affairs and Landmark Review Board (HALRB) of the Arlington government had been slated to consider proposed changes to a parcel on Shirlington Road that long had been home to Green Valley Pharmacy at its Dec. 15 meeting. But that consideration was not shared with the Green Valley Civic Association, which found out about it when a Sun Gazette article ran online several days before the meeting.
The civic organization’s leadership requested that consideration of the proposal, which includes using the site as a restaurant, be deferred until it had the chance to review it. That request was granted.
The civic association is slated to meet the first week of January, and consideration of the proposal will be on the agenda.
The building, constructed in 1942 and originally serving as a grocery store, was operated by Leonard “Doc” Muse as the Green Valley Pharmacy from the early 1950s until his death in 2017. Subsequent efforts to keep it running were unsuccessful.
The Arlington County government declared the parcel a local historic district in 2013, giving HALRB members a say whenever exterior alterations are proposed.