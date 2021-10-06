[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Arlington leaders are being encouraged by one major community group not to look at changing to a ranked-choice voting process for some local elections in a vacuum.
Rather, leadership of the Arlington County Civic Federation says, those local leaders should consider any change as part of a broader discussion of local governance.
“It is vital that the County Board . . . evaluate the entire system and context in which the county’s political institutions currently operate,” Civic Federation president Allan Gajadhar wrote County Board and School Board members in a letter co-signed by Christopher Wimbush, chair of the federation’s Task Force on Governance and Election Reform.
That body – known as TiGER – has been studying the county’s governance structure and plans to issue recommendations (if approved by the entire Civic Federation membership) in early 2022.
Simply focusing on moving from winner-take-all elections for County Board to ranked-choice (or “instant-runoff”) options “could lead to unintended consequences and potentially forestall other opportunities for improvements in our political system,” the letter noted.
“We have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to improve Arlington County’s electoral and governance systems to help ensure that the County Board and School Board best represent our diverse community and promote effective citizen engagement,” Gajadhar and Wimbush wrote.
Among the issues the TiGER group is looking at:
• The size of the County Board and School Board, currently five members each.
• Holding elections in districts rather than the current at-large system that has been in place since the 1930s.
• Pay levels for elected officials.
• Length of terms for County Board and School Board members.
• The role of primaries and caucuses in the election processes.
(Left out of the bullet points in the letter was the question of whether Arlington should seek General Assembly authority to become a city, something that has been pushed by a number of advocates for generations.)
The TiGER effort is being watched by county leaders and political parties, but whether any of its eventual recommendations are implemented – or even publicly considered – could depend on the view of the Arlington County Democratic Party, which currently holds a monopoly on power in Arlington and is unlikely to willingly hand some of it over through changes to Arlington’s 90-year-old governance structure.
Arlington County Board members since 2020 have had authorization from the General Assembly to move County Board elections to the instant-runoff format. Owing to COVID, board members did not take up the matter last year, and also opted to kick the can down the road during most of 2021. County Board members did start the ball rolling on consideration of a change by holding an Oct. 5 work session with elections system, looking at the technical implications of changing the election process.