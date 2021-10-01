[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Inflation seems to be rearing its head in unexpected places.
The Arlington County Civic Federation has upped its membership dues for participating organizations by 30 percent, although the total amount – $65 for the current year – is unlikely to break the bank for any of its roughly 60 member groups.
At the organization’s September meeting kicking off the new year, president Allan Gajadhar said the bump up from $50 was necessitated by increase costs. He wasn’t specific, but most likely that’s the fees incurred by holding meetings online rather than at the traditional gathering place, the Hazel Auditorium at Virginia Hospital Center.
“We’re hoping to be able to go back in person later this year,” Gajadhar said, although “this year” would be the organization’s fiscal year, which runs July to June. A final decision on a return to in-person meetings also would be dependent on the hospital’s again offering the space, and it’s unlikely any return would occur before the start of 2022.
While dues are going up, member organizations did catch a break the previous year, when there had been a one-time reduction to $20.
Only organizations can be members; there are no individual memberships.