This might not be the year it happens, but the Arlington County Civic Federation wants the County Board to beef up the resources it allocates to its auditor.
Federation delegates on April 21 voted overwhelmingly to support a resolution providing the auditor – Chris Horton – with additional staffing and funding.
Currently, the auditor position represents “one person [evaluating] a billion-dollar budget,” which “really is not adequate,” said Burton Bostwick, who proposed the resolution and long has been active with the federation’s revenues and expenditures committee.
More than 80 percent of the delegates voting on the resolution agreed.
The auditor position is one of just four in the entire county government that reports directly to County Board members; most of the government staff reports up various chains to County Manager Mark Schwartz.
For fiscal year 2020, which runs through the end of June, Horton’s work plan has included a number of audits, ranging from overtime in the sheriff’s department to the real-estate-assessment process. But a lack of resources meant that work from the previous year, which had not been gotten to, had to be left behind.
“We’re just asking for a little more support,” Bostwick said.
John Vihstadt, who was the driving County Board force for creation of the auditor position, applauded the Civic Federation for its resolution. While praising Horton’s work, Vihstadt said having simply a single person doing the job is “risky and completely inadequate.”
Vihstadt, who was defeated in his 2018 re-election bid but earlier this year was reappointed (this time as a citizen member) to the Audit Committee that oversees Horton’s work, said the community would benefit if the auditor were provided more support.
“If he’s given more resources, he’ll be able to complete upcoming audits on procurement practices, economic-development-incentive funds and other areas ripe for performance reviews in a more timely manner, as well as perform follow-up on previous audit recommendations,” Vihstadt said.
County Board Chairman Libby Garvey, who was one of the earliest on the board to back creation of the auditor position, said she was supportive of more resources for the position, but now may not be the time.
“At the beginning of the [fiscal 2021] budget process, I fully expected the board to increase funding and support for the board auditor,” Garvey told the Sun Gazette. “However, as with most of the budget, those plans will have to wait.”
Some Civic Federation delegates aligned themselves with that view, particularly given the economic impact of the COVID-19 virus and its impact on government finances. But others said that failing to spend more on the audit function would be a penny-wise-pound-foolish decision, given that more staffing and resources could result in unearthing additional efficiencies.
Garvey, who said she expected funding for the position to continue in the coming fiscal year at this year’s level, was not in disagreement with that general sentiment.
“We all see the value of our auditor to help improve efficiency and program delivery,” she told the Sun Gazette.
