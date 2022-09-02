Marymount University welcomed a cohort of about 310 new students during the Aug. 25 Move-In Day to begin their journey as members of the Class of 2026.
Approximately 33 volunteers – including current students, faculty and staff – worked to support the first-year students as they arrived on campus.
Approximately 340 returning students were back on campus on Aug. 27, in preparation for the first day of classes Aug. 29. As part of “Welcome Week” activities, 23 additional students were inducted into Marymount’s honors program.
The university reports a 33-percent increase in students living on the main campus compared to the preceding academic year.
The student body represents 49 states and 17 different countries.
