After being canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, “Clean the Bay Day” is back for 2021 – in a re-imagined format.
Sponsored by the Chesapeake Bay Foundation and held since 1989, the event will morph into a weeklong event across Virginia running from May 31 to June 5.
“This is going to bring people together and result in even more people taking action,” said Kristin Webb, who coordinates the effort for the foundation. “From Charlottesville to Richmond to Virginia Beach to Northern Virginia, I can’t wait to see reports and photos rolling in of how everyone is doing their part for our waterways.”
The new format allows anyone to participate safely and help restore the environment by cleaning up litter, planting native plants or installing a rain barrel. Volunteers take action on their own time and pace at any convenient location, then log results online.
“We’re fostering some friendly competition as people report their results on the Clean the Bay Day webpage and post photos and videos on social media,” Webb said.
For full details, see the Website at www.cbf.org.
