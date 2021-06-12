[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
More than 2,000 volunteers across Virginia picked up 52,306 pounds of litter as part of Clean the Bay Day in 2021, the Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s (CBF) annual litter-cleanup initiative.
Clean the Bay Day has occurred every year since 1989, except for 2020 when it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year’s event was the first since the Virginian tradition was reimagined into a weeklong, self-directed event.
Because of COVID concerns, the event ran six days from May 31 through June 5. Participants took action on their own time and pace at any convenient location, then logged results online.
In addition to recovering litter, the volunteers planted 512 native plants and installed nine rain barrels.
“This was simply amazing. Despite not being together, everyone still worked together for a healthy environment,” said Chesapeake Bay Foundation Clean the Bay Day coordinator Kristin Webb. “People cleaned up tens of thousands of pounds of litter everywhere from local parks, streams, and beaches to streets and playgrounds. So many pitched in. What a wonderful week.”
Among those participating were Gov. Northam and members of his cabinet.
More details on the event are available at www.cbf.org/clean.