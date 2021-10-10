[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Northern Virginia chapter of the National Coalition of 100 Black Women will present its annual leadership forum on Nov. 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in an online forum.
“Unmasking the Pillars of Resiliency” will focus on health, education, economic empowerment and advocacy, with a number of speakers on key topics. The cost is $25. For information and registration, see the Website at https://bit.ly/3FwLJUn.
The National Coalition of 100 Black Women was launched in 1981 and has grown to more than 2,500 members in 61 chapters in 25 states. The Northern Virginia chapter was chartered in 1984 under the leadership of Dr. Evelyn Reid Syphax of Arlington.