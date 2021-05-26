[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Mid-Atlantic Pipe Trades Association has endorsed Mark Levine for lieutenant governor in the June 8 democratic primary.
Levine “is the clear choice for Virginia’s workers,” said Mid-Atlantic Pipe Trades political director Jason Ascher. “From taking on right-to-work [laws] to standing with workers in collective-bargaining efforts, Mark has been a champion for working families.”
The Mid-Atlantic Pipe Trades Association represents workers all throughout Virginia and includes Plumbers Local 5, Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 10, Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 110, Steamfitters Local 602 and Sprinkler Fitters 669.
The Mid-Atlantic Pipe Trades Association endorsement comes just days after Levine was endorsed by leading gun-violence-prevention advocates Andrew Parker and Andrew Goddard. Levine is also endorsed by the LGBTQ Victory Fund.
In addition to running in the Democratic primary for lieutenant governor, Levine is seeking to fend off a challenge to his 45th House of Delegates seat, also to be decided on June 8. He is being challenged in that race by Alexandria Vice Mayor Elizabeth Bennett-Parker.