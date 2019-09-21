VISUAL-ART STUDIO TOUR SLATED: The second annual Arlington Visual Art Studio Tour will run Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 28-29, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at venues across Arlington.
The event is a joint effort of the Arlington Arts Center, Arlington Artists Alliance, Columbia Pike Artist Studios, Westover Artists and independent artists across the county, with support from Arlington Cultural Affairs and the Arlington Commission for the Arts.
A launch party is slated for Friday, Sept. 27 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Ballston campus of Marymount University, 1000 North Glebe Road.
For information, see the Website at http://arlingtonartsstudiotour.org.
