A collaborative effort between Northern Virginia Community College, AT&T and the Virginia Department of Labor and Industry aims to provide information-technology training and on-the-job experience to students at the college while creating a larger pool of talent to meet the needs of national-security employers.
As part-time AT&T employees, participating apprentices will train at the college’s Reston complex while on-the-job training will combine in-person and “virtual” training at AT&T’s Oakton facility. The training curriculum is designed to be completed in two years while student participants have their background clearances processed. The federal government will sponsor these security clearances while apprentices are being trained in the program.
“Identifying and hiring qualified information-technology talent continues to be a challenge for federal agencies,” said Jill Singer, vice president of defense and national security for AT&T Public Sector and FirstNet. “Our new IT Apprenticeship program with Northern Virginia Community College expands on the success we’re having at Howard County Community College and allows us to further help agencies address their specific entry-level IT talent needs to deliver their missions.”
Applications for the program will be accepted from Aug. 26 to Sept. 23. Qualifying students can expect to be accepted into the program by late October, with classes beginning in January 2022. *