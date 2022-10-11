Collaborative efforts seen as way to combat opioid-related woes in Arlington

It may be a case of swimming upstream against a national tsunami, but Arlington officials said collaborative efforts are paying dividends in trying to stem the impact of opioid addiction in the community.
“This is in fact a crisis, but we as a community are addressing it,” said Suzanne Somerville of the county government’s Department of Human Services, who spoke at the annual meeting of Arlington County Crime Solvers, held Oct. 6 in Shirlington.
Since 2016, the county government has focused intergovernmental-agency efforts – known as the Arlington Addiction Recovery Initiative – on addressing opioid addiction, which has turned more deadly with the proliferation of deadly fentanyl coming over the frequently porous U.S.-Mexico border.
County government agencies “quickly mobilized” once the threat became apparent, Police Chief Andy Penn said.
“This was a remarkable initiative from the very beginning – an incredible, collaborative effort,” he said. “Efforts have helped save lives and make a difference.”
Efforts at both interdiction of the supply and support of those impacted by it seemed to be paying dividends. “We were going in the right direction,” said Somerville, a licensed-clinical social worker.
Then came COVID and the government-mandated economic shutdown that followed, turning 2021 into the worst year ever for opioid overdoses (92 reported) and deaths (28) in Arlington, hitting a variety of demographic groups.
“It is a community crisis,” Somerville said.
Not all outreach efforts will necessarily win universal support. The county government, for instance, distributes testing strips that those taking drugs (marijuana, cocaine, methamphetamines and the like) can use to detect the presence of fentanyl, a potent opioid that is prescribed legally to treat pain but also is abundantly available, illegally, in nearly all communities across the nation.
Providing those testing strips shouldn’t be seen as advocacy of illicit drug use, Somerville said, but as a sensible way to save lives and provide public outreach.
“Fentanyl is getting into everything,” she said. “The addiction can happen quickly. We’re trying to get to people early and get them educated.”
Illicitly made fentanyl began appearing in Virginia around 2013, and within three years was the primary cause of overdose death in the commonwealth, Virginia Department of Health officials say. It is 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
In 2020, the last year for which full data are available, Arlington had an opioid-overdose-death rate of 9.6 per 100,000 residents, lower than the 17.2-per-100,000 statewide rate but up in Arlington for the second consecutive year, according to state figures.
Among other Northern Virginia localities, opioid-overdose-death rates for 2020 were 10.7 per 100,000 in Alexandria; 6.1 per 100,000 in Loudoun County; 5.7 per 100,000 in Fairfax County; and 17.2 per 100,000 in Prince William County.
Nationally, more than 75 percent of all overdose deaths in 2020 involved an opioid, and more than 82 percent of those involved a synthetic opioid such as fentanyl, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The national death rate related to synthetic opioids in 2020 was 18 times higher than it had been in 2013, federal officials say.
The 56,000 Americans who died from overdoses connected to synthetic opioids in 2020 compares to just over 40,000 combat casualties among American military personnel during the nation’s involvement in the Vietnam conflict from 1955-75 and roughly 33,600 combat deaths during the Korean War.
[https://sungazette.news provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]