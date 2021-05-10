Students, faculty and community volunteers from more than a dozen colleges and universities across the state will take to the streets this summer.
The teams will collect data about how heat varies across communities as part of a statewide effort to understand where residents are most at risk during extreme heat waves.
Participants in the effort come from the public Virginia State University and private colleges including Bridgewater College, Emory & Henry College, Hampden-Sydney College, Hollins University, Marymount University, Randolph College, Roanoke College, Shenandoah University, Sweet Briar College, University of Lynchburg, the University of Richmond and Virginia Wesleyan University.
They will traverse Abingdon, Arlington, Farmville, Harrisonburg, Lynchburg, Petersburg, Richmond, Salem, Virginia Beach and Winchester as part of the effort.
Using specially designed thermal sensors, these “community scientists” will be driving, biking and walking prescribed routes to record air temperatures and humidity over three specific times of the day during the hottest time of the summer.
The initiative is spearheaded by the Virginia Foundation for Independent Colleges, a consortium of 15 colleges across the commonwealth that raises funds and supports collaboration among the institutions. The institutions, collectively, educate more than 29,000 students a year, 24,000 of them undergraduates.
The heat-assessment project, dubbed “Heat Watch,” involves collecting highly detailed near-surface air temperature data for the purpose of relating land uses like asphalt parking lots, community green spaces and topography to temperatures. The project’s deliverables will include maps of air temperature and heat index, data sets of temperature observations and a final report for each locality describing the methods, results and interpretations.
Previous campaigns in Richmond (2017), Norfolk (2018), and Roanoke (2020) revealed temperature differences as large as 16 degrees Fahrenheit between the coolest and hottest places at the same time.
Data generated by the project, organizers said, will tie into many existing programs and initiatives in the commonwealth, including public health, energy efficiency, climate-change mitigation and resilience, emergency preparedness and management, urban forestry, land-use planning, community partnerships and student engagement.
Project partners include CAPA Strategies, Capital One, the Science Museum of Virginia and the Virginia Department of Forestry.
“Community-science initiatives like this heat-mapping campaign have contributed immensely to our understanding of how environmental stressors are not felt equally across communities here in the commonwealth,” said Science Museum of Virginia chief scientist Dr. Jeremy Hoffman. “We look forward to supporting these community-focused projects, which not only help students connect science theory with real-life resiliency strategies they can apply in their communities, but also build social cohesion and help train the future green workforce.”
Lara Johnson, the urban and community forestry program manager at the Virginia Department of Forestry, said her agency is pleased to be partnering on the initiative.
“We look forward to helping with data collection of heat islands and engaging in solutions,” she said.
For more information about the project, or in joining teams collecting data, contact Virginia Foundation for Independent Colleges president Matthew Shank at shank@vfic.org.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
