Saturday, June 18 has been set as the date of the 25th annual Columbia Pike Blues Festival.
“The special anniversary lineup will showcase a variety of blues, R&B and funk performers of national and regional note” while also presenting a number of community events from June 17 to 19, organizers said.
The event is sponsored by the Columbia Pike Partnership and Arlington Arts. It will be the first fully-in-person incarnation of the event since 2019.
The headliner will be Shemekia Copeland, the 2021 Blues Foundation “Entertainer of the Year” who was described as “a powerhouse, a superstar . . . she can do no wrong” by Rolling Stone magazine.
Other events during the three-day period include pop-up musical performances, a Juneteenth history walk and a screening of “The Blues Brothers.”
For information, see the Website at www.columbia-pike.org/bluesfest-2022/.
