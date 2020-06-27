The Columbia Pike Revitalization Organization kicks off its summer Drive-In Movie Nights initiative with a screening of “Jurassic Park” on Saturday, July 11 at 8:30 p.m. at the Arlington Career Center parking lot, 816 South Walter Reed Drive.
The screenings will continue Saturday nights through Aug. 29. Among other films to be featured: “Apollo 13,” “Mary Poppins Returns” and “Crazy Rich Asians.”
Due to the public-health pandemic, reservations will be required and specific health protocols will be observed, officials with the organization said. For information, see the Website at www.columbia-pike.org.
