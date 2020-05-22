Columbia Pike group completes banner installation

The Columbia Pike Revitalization Organization (CPRO) recently completed installation of 70 orange-and-blue banners in the corridor.
“The new banners add a joyful splash of color and provide a unified brand for the Arlington County stretch of the Pike,” the organization said of the two-year effort, which placed the banners along most of the Pike within Arlington, from the Sheraton Pentagon City Hotel in the east to the Arlington Mill Community Center in the west.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.