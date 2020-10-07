The Columbia Pike Revitalization Organization has been known by the name – and the acronym CPRO – for nearly 35 years. But plans are now in the works to provide a new name to describe the organization’s current mission.
The renaming process “will probably happen over the next few months,” CPRO executive director Kim Klingler said in announcing the plan at the annual Pike Progress Lunch in late September.
“We are in the early phases of exploring changing CPRO’s name to better reflect our organization’s direction,” Klingler told the Sun Gazette in a follow-up statement. She promised a robust community-engagement effort.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
