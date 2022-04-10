The Columbia Pike Partnership will host its annual “Pike Progress Luncheon” in an online format on Thursday, April 21.
The event “serves as a celebration of the economic progress of the Pike over the past few decades, as well as a look toward the future growth and development planned for the next few years,” the organization said.
One focus of the event will be to look at recent changes to the Form-Based Code development process for Columbia Pike and how it might be used to bring “exciting and new uses” to ground-floor spaces in buildings along the corridor, which stretches from the Penrose neighborhood west to the Fairfax County line.
For information, see the Website at www.columbia-pike.org.
