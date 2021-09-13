[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Library of Virginia currently is hosting “Columbia Pike: Through the Lens of Community,” a photographic exhibition developed by the Columbia Pike Documentary Project.
Starting in 2007, a group of photographers began documenting the multi-cultural nature of the Pike. The resulting exhibit was shown locally, and now will be on display through Jan. 8 at the Library of Virginia in Richmond.
“As the nation seems more divided than ever, this collection shows how one community is making diversity work,” Dale Neighbors, visual-studies-collection coordinator at the Library of Virginia, told North of the James, a Richmond magazine.
More than 70 images are part of the exhibition, which also details the 200-year history of Columbia Pike, which began as a toll road connecting Virginia to the District of Columbia.
For information on the exhibition, see the Website at www.lva.virginia.gov. For information on the documentary project, see the Website at https://cpdpcolumbiapike.blogspot.com.