COLUMBIA PIKE WORK TO IMPACT DRIVERS, PEDESTRIANS:
Construction along Columbia Pike between South Wakefield Street and South George Mason Drive is likely to make life a drag for drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists between now and the estimated completion in January.
Those who can “are encouraged to use alternate routes and expect delays,” Arlington officials said in announcing that Aug. 15 was the slated start of the latest round of work on the Columbia Pike Multimodal Project.
“While inconvenient, these roadway changes are essential to construct a safer and more accessible Columbia Pike while maintaining access to residences and businesses along the corridor, and avoiding total road closures,” county officials said.
The project will move existing utilities underground to provide more reliable service, upgrade sidewalks to provide a better pedestrian experience, and add transit stations to improve bus operations.
Between Wakefield Street and George Mason Drive, Columbia Pike will be reduced to one lane in each direction. Additionally, the speed limit in the work zone will be reduced from 30 mph to 25 mph. There also will be a number of turn restrictions in place.
“There will be impacts to people walking, biking, and taking transit,” county leaders added, pointing to sidewalk closures, parking restrictions and additional noise, dust, mud and debris as the work progresses.
Crews plan to work weekdays from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. (excepting federal holidays) and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The work will not simply impact Arlington residents, as Columbia Pike is a key east-west connector between Fairfax County and the District of Columbia. Arlington officials are asking commuters in particular to attempt to find alternate options during the work.
