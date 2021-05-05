[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Just under one in four square feet of commercial office space in the Ballston corridor was vacant in the first quarter of 2021, according to new data, the highest of all corridors of Arlington and one of the highest in the region.
Countywide, the office-vacancy rate stood at 18.7 percent in the first quarter, according to data from CoStar as reported by Arlington Economic Development. That’s up from 16.6 percent a year before, but still down from a peak several years ago, when the countywide rate touched the 20-percent mark.
Ballston’s office-vacancy rate of 24.9 percent was up from 22.4 percent a year before, part of a trend across the county:
• The office-vacancy rate in Clarendon/Courthouse for the first quarter was 20.4 percent, up from 14.6 percent a year before.
• The rate in Crystal City was 17.8 percent, up from 17.7 percent.
• The rate in Rosslyn was 19.5 percent, up from 17.4 percent.
• The rate in Virginia square was 14.7 percent, up from 13.9 percent.
Across Northern Virginia as a whole, the office-vacancy rate of 16.2 percent in the first quarter of 2021 was up from 14.6 percent a year before, prior to the pandemic’s unwelcome arrive.
