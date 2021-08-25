[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
It will be the start of 2022 at the earliest before the Arlington Committee of 100 returns to in-person meetings.
“Our board has decided to continue providing our programs ‘virtually’ through December,” the organization said in a recent e-mail to participants. “Our hope is eventually to provide hybrid programs, where you can connect with fellow members in person or watch them from the comfort of your home.”
Like many organizations, the Committee of 100 moved to online programs shortly after the onset of the COVID crisis. The switch had the benefit of bringing in a larger crop of people watching meetings, but had the down side of losing camaraderie some members feel in the in-person environment.
Online meetings are recorded and uploaded to the organization’s Website at www.arlingtoncommitteeof100.org. The first meeting of the new year will be Sept. 8.