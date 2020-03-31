The Arlington Committee of 100 has scrapped its planned April meeting, with the status of the remainder of the 2019-20 programming up in the air.
“The executive board will monitor the feasibility of hosting May and June programs and announce plans as soon as possible,” organization officials said.
In the interim, the Committee of 100 is making available videos of select previous programs from 2013 to the present online at www.arlingtoncommitteeof100.org.
Included in the video archive are forums on affordable housing, density, vaping and political redistricting.
