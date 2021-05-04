[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Arlington Committee of 100’s upcoming monthly meeting will focus on whether Arlington will be able to tackle affordable-housing and “missing-middle” housing issues on its own, or whether it will require regional collaboration.
“The housing market is regional, cutting across county and state lines, and so it’s important to look more broadly at how changes here and across the region will impact housing in Arlington and throughout greater Washington,” the organization said announcing the upcoming meeting, to be held online on Wednesday, May 12 at 7 p.m.
(Speakers remain to be determined.)
There is no charge for the event, but registration is required. For information, see the Website at www.arlingtoncommitteeof100.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.