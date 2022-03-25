Arlington Independent Media is preparing to reopen its facilities to the public after a COVID shutdown.
“We’d love to start getting some limited productions going again in our studios,” said Whytni Kernodle, who currently is serving as interim executive director of the non-profit, community-based media organization.
The organization was significantly impacted both by the pandemic and by financial issues, but Kernodle said a rebound is on the horizon.
“At our board and staff retreat earlier this month, we formalized our vision and are now creating the roadmap for our strategy,” she said in an e-mail to supporters, asking for patience as new staff are brought on and operational improvements are embarked upon.
Arlington Independent Media operates a cable-television channel and radio station and has an Internet presence, all geared toward supporting community programming. For information, see the Website at www.arlingtonmedia.org.
