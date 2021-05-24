[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
When he graduated high school, Daniel Christman didn’t have much use for the idea of community college.
To his mind, it had a stigma attached.
Fast-forward several years, and Christman brings a new perspective to the table.
“Everything I thought initially was wrong – it’s a fantastic place to begin, with friendship, diversity and opportunity. We’ve been given voices,” said Christman, who embraced his experience at Northern Virginia Community College so much that he rose to become vice president of the student government on the Loudoun campus and the student representative to the NOVA College Board, its governing body.
Christmas was among those receiving degrees during three days (May 5-6-7) of commencement ceremonies held online because the complexities of holding an in-person event amid COVID outweighed recent public-health improvements.
The ceremonies – 54th in the college’s history – honored not only those who earned degrees during the 2020-21 academic year, but also those from 2019-20, who saw their own commencement fall victim to the early days of COVID.
Learning to roll with the punches and use creative thinking has been a hallmark of NVCC students, said college president Anne Kress.
Every commencement is a celebration, she said, but “this year it is so much more – evidence of the strength and resilience [students] have demonstrated at every moment over the past year.”
It was, she told graduates, “a testimony to your unwavering commitment to your goals and your staggering brilliance.”
Many of the new grads are first in their families to earn college degrees, and many come from distant lands. In the commencement ceremony, those who were immigrants received encouragement from someone who once had been in their shoes.
“Many of you remind me of myself 10 years ago – someone who only needs a chance, one break, one door to open,” said Teba Al-Jumaili, who arrived in the U.S. with her husband as refugees from Iraq knowing little English. She held a variety of jobs at the college while working to earn advanced degrees (including a doctorate in computer science from Colorado Technical University) and now serves as associate dean of math, sciences, technology and business at NVCC’s Alexandria campus.
Al-Jumaili said NVCC grads have been equipped with the tools for success. “Once you’ve got that opportunity, you must be prepared to take it,” she said.
Northern Virginia Community College is the largest public institution of higher education in Virginia and the 14th largest nationally. For comparison purposes, it has 10,000 more students than the Ohio State University.
“These numbers matter, especially when it comes to the range of programs NOVA can offer,” said Rosie O’Neil, who chairs the College Board. O’Neil praised the “undeniable perseverance” of students.
“Our graduates are smart and strong,” she said. “They know how to tackle challenges.”
Among those who worked through the dark times of the pandemic to arrive at graduation day was Sandra Corvera, who earned an associate of science degree in general studies and an associate of applied science degree in radiology.
“These past two years have tested our character and challenged us all,” she said. “We persevered and conquered.”
Her fellow new alumna, Angel Bertucci – who earned an associate of applied science degree in architecture technology – said the student body had been up to the challenges placed in front of it, and is up to the challenges coming in the future.
“Every great achievement was once considered impossible. Find your motivation and don’t stop until you get there,” she advised classmates.