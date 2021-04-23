[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Things have not yet returned enough to normal to enable Northern Virginia Community College to hold an in-person commencement ceremony.
So the college – Virginia’s largest institution of higher education – will offer three days of “virtual” commencement celebrations for those students who have earned degrees over the past year.
Events will run May 5-7, with a variety of speakers in an online format.
“I am excited to help celebrate [NVCC] graduates in this upcoming commencement,” said Virginia Secretary of Education Atif Qarni, himself a graduate of the institution. “This year has been a difficult year, but graduates have demonstrated incredible strength, dedication and tenacity as they have worked toward this important milestone.”
Other speakers will include college president Anne Kress; U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine; and U.S. Reps. Rob Wittman, Jennifer Wexton, Don Beyer and Gerald Connolly.
In addition, the Northern Virginia Community College Foundation will award six scholarships over the course of the three days, which can be used by recipients to transfer to a four-year institution or for completing a career-studies certificate program.
Traditionally, NVCC commencement ceremonies have been held at large venues, including EagleBank Arena at George Mason University and Jiffy Lube Live, an amphitheater in Prince William County. But health conditions have not eased enough to provide an in-person option this year, university officials said.
The commencement ceremonies will be accessible on the college’s Website, officials said.
Northern Virginia Community College enrolls more then 75,000 students over six campuses and online programming.
