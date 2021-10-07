[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Arlington Partnership for Affordable Housing (APAH) on Oct. 5 dedicated the community room at its Queens Court Apartments in honor of Carrie Johnson, a local civic leaders and affordable-housing booster who died in 2018.
The Carrie Johnson Community Room, will be used by APAH residents and the wider neighborhood for activities and programs to “improve the lives of low-income residents, build community, and promote inclusive, forward-thinking planning,” officials of the housing provider said.
As part of the effort, Queens Court residents, friends of Ms. Johnson and community leaders collaborated with artist Elizabeth Kendall to create a work of art, “Concurrence.” Evoking Johnson’s commitment to preserving trees and building Arlington’s tree canopy, the sculpture references the individual and the community, the past and the future, one tree with many branches.
In addition, County Board member Katie Cristol presented a collection of children’s books on citizenship and community involvement for the use and inspiration of the children and youth living at Queens Court.