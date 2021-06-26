[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
With local theater organizations preparing for comeback seasons starting in the fall, the annual Washington Area Theatre Community Honors (WATCH) awards program also is likely to be back in operation.
But not immediately.
“As a result of the continuing uncertainty for everyone’s safety during these COVID times, the WATCH board has decided that we will not adjudicate any shows for the remainder of 2021,” the organization said. “We expect and look forward to resuming our adjudication in 2022.”
The awards program is the D.C. region’s community-theater equivalent of the Helen Hayes Awards for professional theater. Launched in 2000, it has grown to encompass nearly 30 theater troupes in Virginia, Maryland and the District of Columbia.
In the Sun Gazette’s coverage area, participating troupes include the Arlington Players, Dominion Stage, McLean Community Players and Providence Players.
In the 2019-20 theater season, a total of 101 productions (40 musicals and 61 plays) by 28 troupes were judged. The awards program (set for April 2020 at the Birchmere in Alexandria) had to be canceled due to COVID, but the awards were presented in an online format.
The organization has set a board meeting in mid-July to elect officers for the coming year and discuss pending plans. For information, see the Website at www.washingtontheater.org.