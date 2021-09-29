[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
An upcoming community walk is planned to raise awareness of, and provide financial support for, programs that address mental illness across the region.
NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) Northern Virginia is one of 80 affiliates nationally that will host a “NAMI Walk” on Saturday, Oct. 9. There also is the opportunity for residents to participate “virtually” by walking on their own.
The initiative “is an important way to bring our community together – both online and safely in-person – to raise awareness about the significance about our individual and collective mental health, and to raise critical funds,” said Summer Parrish, interim CEO at NAMI Northern Virginia.
There is no registration fee to participate, but fund-raising is encouraged. All funds raised will go toward NAMI Northern Virginia’s free programs, resources and services.
For information, see the Website at https://namiwalks.org/NorthernVirginia.