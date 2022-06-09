Arlington’s longstanding Neighborhood Conservation Program has a new name.
The county government has opted to change it to “Arlington Neighborhoods Program,” removing the word “conservation” which, according to the county government’s reckoning, “often evokes a negative connotation and suggests exclusivity.”
In contrast, “Arlington Neighborhoods Program” is “broad and inclusive – reflecting both those it serves, and the types of projects the program offers,” declared Claude Williamson, director of the county government’s Department of Community Planning, Housing and Development.
That agency, along with the Department of Environmental Services and Department of Parks and Recreation, spent nearly a year to discuss and come up with a successor name.
The Neighborhood Conservation program for decades has provided bond funding to support designated infrastructure projects in individual communities throughout the county.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]